WWE officials forced to come out following segment involving Becky Lynch

WWE officials were forced to come out during the segment on RAW involving Becky Lynch after things broke down and went completely out of control, wreaking havoc on the red brand.
Becky Lynch was taken aback by the mixed reactions she received, particularly fans chanting, "You suck" to her. She pointed out that she needed to be thanked for taking out the garbage, which was Bayley. She called Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria "regular garbage".
Becky said that Lyra wouldn't have a title, a dream, or even a fiancé. Lyra interfered, and Becky called her disrespectful for that. Lyra called her the queen of recycling - recycling the same garbage.
Lyra Valkyria refused to let Becky take credit, and while she credited her for smashing ceilings, she refused to bring anyone up with her.
Becky said that it's her job to beat everyone, and referenced a Sports Illustrated title she got. Lyra accused Becky Lynch of being jealous of her becoming the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion.
A brawl broke out, but Lyra was privy to every move The Man was throwing out. WWE officials attempted to separate the two. Becky got on the mic and screamed "disrespect" before Lyra swooped in and hit the Nightwing to stand tall before their match at Backlash 2025.