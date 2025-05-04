What WWE probably told Bayley about her AEW visits explained by wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

The worlds of AEW and WWE often intersect, making for a great story, a scandalous controversy, or a viral headline. Bayley previously attended All Elite Wrestling and NJPW events to support Mercedes Moné, and things were seemingly kept low-key for obvious reasons. While World Wrestling Entertainment gave The Role Model permission to attend the rival promotion's events, a veteran Hall of Famer explained why stipulations were likely attached.

Ad

The Role Model has been a prominent WWE Superstar for several years, and it was seen as a big deal when she attended AEW and NJPW events to support The CEO. Bayley just recently revealed how Mercedes has secretly attended WWE events to support her while being part of Tony Khan's promotion. There's been no talk of Triple H and other officials being upset with the former hugger or Moné.

While the former Women's Champion may have been fired under Vince McMahon for attending AEW events, Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter noted on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine that officials were probably more worried about the competition showing Bayley on TV. Apter noted how there would be plenty of places for The Role Model to hide in an arena, which co-hosts Teddy Long and Mac Davis agreed with.

Ad

Trending

"What the WWE probably told Bayley is, don't appear on camera, watch it from maybe backstage, or somewhere they don't know where you're sitting, so they can't focus on you. And they're OK with that as long as nobody really knows you're there. There are places where you can hide, in the balcony of an arena there, all the way up in the main balcony with the fans," Apter said. [From 6:04 to 6:32]

Ad

Bill Apter continued:

"And nobody's going to know. The announcers aren't gonna say, 'Hey, isn't that Bayley up in the high seats, 10 miles up?' No, but it's very cool. She's still a fan, Mercedes is her best friend, and it's nice to see the support. But the rules brought down by WWE were probably, 'Just don't let anyone report that you're there.'" [From 6:33 to 7:01]

Ad

Ad

The Boss 'n' Hug Connection became the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at Elimination Chamber 2019. The reign was nixed by The IIconics 49 days later at WrestleMania 35 in a Fatal Four Way. Bayley and Mercedes became two-time champions on SmackDown in May 2020, but the reign ended at 85 days.

AEW's Mercedes Moné sends an interesting message to WWE's Bayley

Bayley was set to compete at WrestleMania 41, teaming with Lyra Valkyria to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, the returning Becky Lynch replaced her after a mystery backstage attack, which did not sit well with fans.

Ad

It seems Mercedes Moné was not thrilled with the card change either. The AEW TBS Champion took to X/Twitter publicly to react with a message that many saw as a suggestion to leave WWE and make money elsewhere.

"[finger point emoji] [phone emoji] [face with money mouth emoji]," Mercedes wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bayley's WWE contract details have not been confirmed. A storyline injury update after WrestleMania noted that she suffered a separated shoulder and a muscle tear, which will keep her out for a while.

It remains to see if Bayley decides to leave WWE for AEW in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More