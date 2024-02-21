AEW star Sting could return to WWE to finish his story at WrestleMania 40, speculates legend (Exclusive)

A wrestling legend has speculated that Sting may leave for WWE after his retirement match in AEW to finish his story at WrestleMania 40. Bill Apter recently shared his take on Stinger doing the unthinkable and returning to the Stamford-based company.

The Icon and Darby Allin are set to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks at Revolution 2024. The clash would mark Sting's final wrestling match and could possibly even headline the pay-per-view. The former WCW Champion has had a memorable run in All Elite Wrestling, and there's little doubt that he will bid goodbye to fans in spectacular fashion on March 3.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter made a wild speculation about Sting possibly departing AEW and heading to WWE for another match at WrestleMania 40. However, even before he finished sharing his thoughts, Apter realized the idea wasn't likely to materialize.

"Wait a minute. This is a month before WrestleMania. Sting is going to be at WrestleCon in Philadelphia, which is where WrestleMania is. Could Sting be finishing his story...no, nevermind," said Apter. [From 05:13 to 05:30]

Kevin Nash on AEW star Sting avoiding joining WWE in his prime

On a recent edition of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash shared his opinion on why Sting never jumped ship to WWE in the late 90s, even though WCW was declining in popularity.

Nash explained that since Sting had been other WCW stars being booked poorly in WWE, he deliberately chose not to join the company.

"Steve [Sting] was the only guy that took like… He's the only guy because he saw what happened. Everybody that left WCW as a top guy, that went to the WWE got f**ked. Everybody from Goldberg getting beat by Christian with a f**king chair to… I mean we all got f**king beat. Nobody got a run," Kevin Nash said.

Sting did eventually join WWE in 2014 amid much fanfare. However, The Icon later left the promotion in 2020 to sign with AEW, where he has remained to this date.

