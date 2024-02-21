Kevin Nash claims top AEW star knew he would get "f***ed" if he joined WWE in his prime

After WWE bought out WCW, many top stars joined the Stamford-based promotion because it is the biggest pro wrestling platform in the world. But a top AEW star waited for a very long time, and Kevin Nash claims he knows why.

Sting wrestled in other promotions for around three decades before stepping foot in WWE. He spent most of his years in WCW and then in TNA. He joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2014 and retired soon after due to a back injury. The Hall of Famer's retirement was short-lived as he returned to the ring in 2020 when he joined AEW.

While most of the wrestlers wanted to make it big in the Stamford-based promotion, The Icon joined the promotion very late in his wrestling career.

In the recent edition of Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash stated it is because Sting knew he would not be treated fairly because he was from WCW. WCW was one of WWE’s biggest competitors before the sports entertainment giant purchased it:

“Steve [Sting] was the only guy that took like… He's the only guy because he saw what happened. Everybody that left WCW as a top guy, that went to the WWE got f**ked. Everybody from Goldberg getting beat by Christian with a f**king chair to… I mean we all got f**king beat. Nobody got a run,” Kevin Nash said. [From 01:00:15 to 01:00:46]

Kevin Nash calls WWE legend's son a "tiny little guy"

Taz’s son, Hook, is enjoying a big push in AEW right now. He is the reigning FTR Champion and has been basking in the spotlight for a while now despite being very young and having a small stature.

While speaking on Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash gave his opinion on the 24-year-old wrestler and called him a tiny man:

“The only thing missing was the cast of always sunny in the crowd watching this. That was the only thing... but when the referee is like... Hook's a... He is a tiny, tiny little guy, man… I just think he got moved up too fast... He should be in Ohio Valley [Wrestling]. He should be down there with Al Snow and crew... Kal Herro would be a good kid for him to work with.”

Hook started his pro wrestling career with AEW when he joined the promotion in November 2020. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil has won the FTW Championship twice and was very close to winning the AEW World Championship at one point.

