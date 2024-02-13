Kevin Nash calls WWE legend’s son a “tiny little guy,” thinks he should be in developmental

Kevin Nash had a scathing review of a WWE legend’s son and his work in AEW. He went as far as suggesting that he should go back to developmental wrestling.

Nash was speaking about none other than Taz’s son, Hook. The 24-year-old has been pushed as a strong wrestler despite his small frame, and the WWE Hall of Famer claimed that it does not look good.

He was speaking on his Kliq This podcast when he gave his two cents regarding the star.

“The only thing missing was the cast of always sunny in the crowd watching this. That was the only thing... but when the referee is like... Hook's a... He is a tiny, tiny little guy, man.” [11:47 - 12:09]

Nash suggested that Hook returns to Ohio Valley Wrestling to train with former WWE star Al Snow and his team.

“I just think he got moved up too fast... He should be in Ohio Valley [Wrestling]. He should be down there with Al Snow and crew... Kal Herro would be a good kid for him to work with.” [12:41 - 13:04]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo praised Hook

While Kevin Nash was super critical of Hook, former WWE personality Vince Russo has called him “freakin’ cool” and hailed him for being a great wrestler.

The former head writer was speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing with Russo when he said:

"HOOK is cool, bro. That's what wrestling needs. I think you know, I, I think he's still growing, bro, I think he's gotta grow into his body, you know. Obviously bro, it's, it's, it's in the bloodlines. But, you know, like I said bro, the thing that stands out to me is this kid is freakin' cool and that's what we need."

Hook will undoubtedly feel nice after seeing a veteran like Russo praise him and his wrestling style. Going by how he is being pushed currently, only big things await him in AEW.

What do you think of Hook? Tell us in the comments section below.

If you take quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Kliq This and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE