Vince Russo showers massive praise on top AEW star; says he's "freakin' cool" (Exclusive)

Wrestling writer and analyst Vince Russo recently voiced his praise for a top AEW star. He further stated that the talent concerned is "freakin' cool."

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer shared his opinions regarding the reigning FTW Champion HOOK. The 24-year-old is one of AEW's fastest-rising talents and has gained significant fan support due to his in-ring skills, character work, and presentation.

On the January 17 episode of Dynamite, HOOK took on Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. The Samoan Submission Machine won the match via submission in a hard-hitting contest. The defeat marks HOOK's second loss in singles competition.

In the interview, Russo complimented the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil for his unique appeal and personality:

"What is missing out of wrestling? Cool, bro. The cool is missing out of wrestling. HOOK is cool, bro. That's what wrestling needs. I think you know, I, I think he's still growing, bro, I think he's gotta grow into his body, you know. Obviously bro, it's, it's, it's in the bloodlines. But, you know, like I said bro, the thing that stands out to me is this kid is freakin' cool and that's what we need." (6:35 - 7:03)

Vince Russo does not consider AEW personality Will Washington a "pro"

Will Washington was hired by AEW in the role of Wrestling Administration Coordinator in 2023. Washington has been proactive as a media personality for the promotion, in addition to contributing to creative plans and TV production. According to Vince Russo, however, Washington does not deserve his spot in the company.

During an episode of the After The Week podcast, Washington revealed his thoughts on working with Bryan Danielson in AEW. Citing the American Dragon as one of his favorite wrestlers, Washington reflected on interacting with Danielson as a colleague.

Responding to Washington's comments on Castrating the Marks, Vince Russo called out the former Fightful correspondent for candidly voicing his personal feelings with respect to talent and criticized him for being unprofessional:

"Bro, not only is he acting like this to Bryan Danielson, but he's also telling somebody on a podcast that he's acting like this. If he didn't say nothing it would be between him and Bryan Danielson, but now he's coming out and saying on a podcast, 'I am a mark', and just like the marks made it to the ring, this mark has made it to the back. And I'm in the back, and I'm a mark, and they know I'm a mark, and they're gonna pick up that I'm a mark." (5:04 - 5:35)

Russo further added:

"You know why, bro? Because he's not a pro. I mean, period, end of story. He's not a pro, and that's why he should not be in that spot." (6:18 - 6:28)

