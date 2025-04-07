AEW star stretchered out of Dynasty arena after global upset

An AEW star was brutally attacked at the Dynasty pay-per-view. Tonight's event took place at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, where Cope was stretchered out of the building after FTR turned against him.
Dax Harwood was fed up with The Rated-R Superstar losing big matches despite FTR's assistance. Last month, Cope lost two World Title matches, and tonight at Dynasty, they were unable to secure the AEW World Trios Championship.
To resolve their issues, the Rated-FTR decided to go after The Death Riders for their title, as they have been troubling them since January 2024. The six-man tag team match at Dynasty kept the audience on the edge of their seats throughout. It was filled with close calls and powerful moves. However, the True King's army successfully retained the championship.
After the bout, Cash Wheeler and Cope picked up a very disappointed Dax Harwood. The trio then shook hands. However, as they left the ring, Harwood couldn't hold his frustration any longer and executed a piledriver on the former TNT Champion. Wheeler then checked on the latter, but he too sided with Harwood and betrayed Cope.
FTR then went on to hit the shatter machine, spike piledriver on a chair, and a conchairto on the Rated-R Superstar. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions even prevented the medical team from helping the 51-year-old star. However, the medical team later stretchered him out.
It will be interesting to see what will be next for the heel FTR.