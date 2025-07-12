AEW star suddenly crowned new champion

An AEW star has scored a major win tonight, capturing new championship gold. They defied the odds by beating several competitors to take this win.

Tonight at ROH Supercard of Honor, a four-way match took place to crown the interim Women's World Television Championship. This comes after previous titleholder Red Velvet revealed that she has not been cleared for action due to injury, and a new champion would have to be crowned tonight at the pay-per-view.

A Worldwide Wild Card Four-way match took place to crown the new champion. This featured TJPW's Miyu Yamashita, CMLL's Persephone, and AEW stars Mina Shirakawa and Yuka Sakazaki. It was a high-intensity match between all four women, and it looked as if any one of them could win.

In the end, Mina scored the win by forcing Yamashita to tap out to a Figure Four Leg Lock. She is now the interim ROH Women's TV Champion.

Post-match, Red Velvet went up to her to get a closer look at the woman who will be holding on to her title while she recovers from her injury. It was mentioned that she'll be one of Shirakawa's next challengers the moment she gets cleared.

