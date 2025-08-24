AEW star suddenly crowned new champion

A longtime AEW name recently acquired a new championship belt in a UK indie promotion. The star in question, Nyla Rose, has also held the Tony Khan-led company's top prize on one occasion.The Native Beast has been missing from All Elite Wrestling programming this past year. She was last seen in action on a November 2024 episode of AEW Rampage, where she teamed with Harley Cameron to unsuccessfully take on Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa. She also competed in an untelevised dark match against Jordan Blade on the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite later in December.Since then, Rose has been performing on the indie circuit, working in promotions such as Marvelous, Metroplex Wrestling, and more recently, Pro-Wrestling; EVE. The American Kaiju was featured on the latter company's show, EVE 138: EVE x The World, this past Saturday, where she defeated Nightshade to win the Pro-Wrestling: EVE Championship.It remains to be seen when the former AEW Women's World Champion will be brought back on television.A former Pro-Wrestling: EVE Champion was in action on AEW DynamiteAlex Windsor, a former Pro-Wrestling: EVE Champion, revealed at the promotion's show this past June, EVE 135, that she was signing with All Elite Wrestling. Since her arrival in the Jacksonville-based company, the &quot;Iron Willed&quot; star has impressed fans with her power, explosiveness, athleticism, and character work.Windsor has also forged an alliance lately with Women's World Champion Toni Storm. The two women teamed up this week on AEW Dynamite to take on Athena and Mercedes Mone in tag action. Unfortunately, the Englishwoman ate the pinfall after being planted by The Fallen Goddess with an O-Face.Alex Windsor battling Mercedes Mone on Dynamite [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]&quot;Titanium&quot; Alex Windsor will compete in a four-way match this Sunday at Forbidden Door also featuring Persephone, Bozilla, and &quot;Nine Belts Mone&quot; for the latter's TBS Championship. It remains to be seen if the new signee will win her first singles title in the company at the upcoming pay-per-view.