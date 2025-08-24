AEW star suddenly crowned new champion

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 24, 2025 01:42 GMT
A former AEW champion won a new title recently [Image Credits: AEW
A former AEW champion won a new title recently [Image Credits: AEW's X profile and website (allelitewrestling.com)]

A longtime AEW name recently acquired a new championship belt in a UK indie promotion. The star in question, Nyla Rose, has also held the Tony Khan-led company's top prize on one occasion.

Ad

The Native Beast has been missing from All Elite Wrestling programming this past year. She was last seen in action on a November 2024 episode of AEW Rampage, where she teamed with Harley Cameron to unsuccessfully take on Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa. She also competed in an untelevised dark match against Jordan Blade on the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite later in December.

Since then, Rose has been performing on the indie circuit, working in promotions such as Marvelous, Metroplex Wrestling, and more recently, Pro-Wrestling; EVE. The American Kaiju was featured on the latter company's show, EVE 138: EVE x The World, this past Saturday, where she defeated Nightshade to win the Pro-Wrestling: EVE Championship.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

It remains to be seen when the former AEW Women's World Champion will be brought back on television.

A former Pro-Wrestling: EVE Champion was in action on AEW Dynamite

Alex Windsor, a former Pro-Wrestling: EVE Champion, revealed at the promotion's show this past June, EVE 135, that she was signing with All Elite Wrestling. Since her arrival in the Jacksonville-based company, the "Iron Willed" star has impressed fans with her power, explosiveness, athleticism, and character work.

Ad

Windsor has also forged an alliance lately with Women's World Champion Toni Storm. The two women teamed up this week on AEW Dynamite to take on Athena and Mercedes Mone in tag action. Unfortunately, the Englishwoman ate the pinfall after being planted by The Fallen Goddess with an O-Face.

Alex Windsor battling Mercedes Mone on Dynamite [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]
Alex Windsor battling Mercedes Mone on Dynamite [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]

"Titanium" Alex Windsor will compete in a four-way match this Sunday at Forbidden Door also featuring Persephone, Bozilla, and "Nine Belts Mone" for the latter's TBS Championship. It remains to be seen if the new signee will win her first singles title in the company at the upcoming pay-per-view.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications