Mercedes Mone's third opponent at AEW Forbidden Door finally revealed

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Aug 21, 2025 11:23 GMT
Mercedes Mone AEW
Mercedes Mone will be at Forbidden Door (Image source: Mercedes on X)

After two challengers already being revealed, the third and final challenger for Mercedes Mone's TBS Title has been announced. The CEO will be defending her title in a four-way match at Forbidden Door 2025.

Mercedes Mone has been the TBS Champion for more than 450 days now. Although she failed to win the AEW Women's World Title from Toni Storm at All In: Texas, Mercedes currently holds a total of eight title belts across different wrestling promotions. The CEO is set for her next TBS Title defense on Sunday.

At Forbidden Door 2025, Mercedes will put her TBS Championship on the line in a four-way match with the challengers being from AEW, CMLL, and STARDOM, respectively. After Alex Windsor was announced as the representative for All Elite Wrestling, CMLL confirmed Persephone from its side for the TBS Title encounter.

Fans were highly anticipating who the third and final challenger for Mone at Forbidden Door would be. Now, the announcement has been made. It was recently announced that Bozilla will be representing STARDOM in the TBS Championship four-way match at Forbidden Door 2025.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Mercedes teamed up with the ROH Women's World Champion, Athena, to take on the team of Toni Storm and Alex Windsor in a tag team match. At the end of an action-packed encounter, Athena managed to pin Windsor and secure the win for herself and Mone.

Mercedes Mone is set for a title vs. title match ahead of AEW Forbidden Door

Before she defends her TBS Title in a four-way bout at Forbidden Door, Mercedes Mone will be defending her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship in a title vs. title match. Mercedes will defend her gold against the Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women's Champion, Emersyn Jayne, at Global Wars UK on August 22.

It will be interesting to see if The CEO manages to become Nine Belts Mone before Forbidden Door 2025.

