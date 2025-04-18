AEW star suddenly exits company

An AEW star departed the promotion after working for the Jacksonville-based promotion from March 2023. Sarah Stocks joined the company two years ago. She worked in the promotion as a producer and a trainer.

The 46-year-old star has a major experience in backstage roles. WWE had hired her for five years. She worked as a developmental trainer from 2015 to 2020 in the company. While the star is mainly known for her coaching roles, the veteran also had a decent wrestling career.

Sarah Stock started to wrestle in 2002. Throughout her career in the squared circle, she was a part of TNA, CMLL, STARDOM, and other independent promotions. After leaving TNA, she became a part of the global sports entertainment juggernaut as a coach. Despite being inactive since 2015, she made her in-ring return in 2022 for several matches. Stock was one of the respected members backstage.

However, a new report from Fightful claimed that the 46-year-old star had been released by the Jacksonville-based promotion. The reason for her release is still a mystery. So far, AEW or President Tony Khan hasn't commented on the situation.

It will be interesting to see if more releases will be made along the way.

