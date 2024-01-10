AEW star has a surprising reaction to insane sequence between AJ Styles and Adam Cole's stablemate

An AEW star reacted to AJ Styles hitting a crazy Styles Clash to Roderick Strong. Mike Santana has reacted to a viral clip of an incredible move by The Phenomenal One.

A Twitter user recently posted a clip of a match between Roderick Strong and AJ Styles in ROH. The user dubbed the clip as the best Styles Clash counter.

"The BEST Styles Clash counter ever. This is the ONE. Compliments of AJ Styles & Roderick Strong," wrote the user.

To this tweet, former Proud and Powerful member Mike Santana was left in awe and responded to the unbelievable sequence between the two stars.

"It’s not even FAIR!" wrote Mike Santana.

Santana hasn't been seen on AEW Television since October. The last time he had a match in the promotion was at Rampage where the 32-year-old star defeated Ortiz on October 25, 2023.

Roderick Strong talks about his AEW debut

Roderick Strong is a former WWE Superstar who's contract silently ended in 2022. He made his AEW debut on April 26.

While speaking with AEW Unrestricted, Strong revealed that he felt bad because he had to mislead many people in order to keep his debut a secret.

"It was very difficult. I feel bad because I misled some people. I didn't outright lie, but it's one of those things where you realize, especially nowadays, there are no real secrets anymore in wrestling. To actually be able to be one is huge. It's something people remember forever. Having Killswitch Engage, that song means so much to me. It was too perfect. Definitely difficult (to keep the secret). Even some of my family, I wasn't being honest with because I know they're so eager, 'I can't wait until this.' You never know who is going to say anything. It was something I'll never forget. I was so nervous. That's when I felt, 'This is right.' I haven't been this nervous in so long. It was too perfect," said Roderick Strong.

Recently, Roderick was revealed as one of The Devil's henchmen and a part of the new faction, Undisputed Kingdom.

