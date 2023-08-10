"I feel bad because I misled some people" - Former WWE Superstar opens up about his AEW debut

A former WWE Superstar recently spoke about his AEW debut, which came off as a surprise to the fans.

The star in question is former NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong. The Messiah of the Back Breaker made his surprising AEW debut on the April 26 episode of Dynamite by coming to the aid of his long-time friend Adam Cole.

Strong parted ways with WWE in April 2023 and was absent from television since August 2022. The former Undisputed Era member asked for his release from the company in May 2022, which was denied.

Speaking on AEW Unrestricted podcast, The former WWE star talked about his AEW debut and how hard it is to keep a return or debut a surprise for the fans.

"It was very difficult. I feel bad because I misled some people. I didn't outright lie, but it's one of those things where you realize, especially nowadays, there are no real secrets anymore in wrestling. To actually be able to be one is huge. It's something people remember forever. Having Killswitch Engage, that song means so much to me. It was too perfect. Definitely difficult (to keep the secret). Even some of my family I wasn't being honest with because I know they're so eager, 'I can't wait until this.' You never know who is going to say anything. It was something I'll never forget. I was so nervous. That's when I felt, 'this is right.' I haven't been this nervous in so long. It was too perfect." [H/T FIGHTFUL]

MJF blasts former WWE star on Dynamite

The AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman did some great promo work this past week on Dynamite. MJF cut a promo on Adam Cole and dissed Cole's best friend and former WWE star Roderick Strong.

Following Cole's revelation about going after the Ring of Honor Tag Team Titles at All In's Zero Hour, Roderick Strong came out to address him. Strong questioned why Adam Cole asked MJF to be his partner when he could have chosen someone with ROH experience.

The AEW World Champion interrupted and cut a promo on Strong stating his frustrations with the 40-year-old for being jealous of his friendship with Adam Cole.

"listen up Roddy 'The Simp' Strong. I'm getting really sick and tired of your weirdo jealous, ex-girlfriend vibes. So, here's what I want you to do, I want you to do whatever all you weird, generic white people noramlly do in this situation. I want you to get in your car. I want you to go home." [From 06:25 to 00:40]

We will have to wait and see how the story progresses further after this week.

