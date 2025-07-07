AEW star surprisingly mocks CM Punk amid WWE rumors

An absent AEW star recently took a dig at CM Punk amid widespread rumors about his pro wrestling future. The talent has not competed on All Elite Wrestling TV since 2023, and reports have indicated that WWE is interested in him.

AEW's Danhausen has jokingly mocked CM Punk. The 34-year-old star's last televised match was at Worlds End 2023. Amid his lengthy absence, there are rumors that Danhausen's contract will be up soon, and WWE is interested in signing him.

The Very Nice Very Evil star has been wrestling on the indies amid his absence from the Jacksonville-based company's programming. He is close friends with CM Punk, and the two often share playful messages on social media.

In his recent Instagram Story, the AEW star shared a picture of Punk and surprisingly edited out his eyebrows after he was asked to cut them off. Danhausen also wrote the following after jokingly posting a photoshopped image of The Second City Saint.

"It worked," he wrote.

Danhausen shared Punk's edited picture on his Instagram Story

CM Punk recently opened up about why he joined AEW and not WWE

In 2021, CM Punk made his earth-shattering return to pro wrestling after seven years. While he initially joined AEW, Punk returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2023.

On The Masked Man Show in April, Punk disclosed that he loved working with Triple H in WWE. The former world champion also revealed that he returned to pro wrestling under the AEW banner in 2021 because he didn't know the devil, while he knew about the devil in the Stamford-based promotion.

"We've grown, and now I love working with the guy. It's great. I don't say for him, either, because I don't feel like I work for this guy. I feel like I come to work and it's more collaborative than anything it's ever been, and I couldn't have seen that until I was actually in. I kind of took a gamble, whereas in 2021, when I came back, I went with the devil I didn't know instead of the devil I knew," Punk said.

The Best in the World continues to be one of the top stars in WWE. He recently faced John Cena at Night of Champions.

