AEW star surprisingly returns to Dynamite after 3 months

Former AEW Women's champion Hikaru Shida has returned to AEW Dynamite after last being seen three months ago.

This was after The Outcasts' Saraya took on Willow Nightingale. The heels played the numbers game and overpowered Willow Nightingale as the 30-year-old secured the pinfall victory.

After the match, however, The Outcasts ganged up on Nightingale to further embarrass her. Hikaru Shida's music, to everyone's surprise, played, and the former champion walked down the ramp and entered the ring.

The AEW superstar has a history with The Outcasts, competing alongside them and turning against them, so even the stable could not predict what was happening in Shida's mind. She embraced Saraya, signaling that she was siding with her. They were then set up for a four-on-one assault, with Shida holding a green spray paint can to embarrass Nightingale further.

This would be a perfect double cross set-up, as Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayder pulled up behind The Outcasts, resulting in a three-on-three brawl, with Shida showing who she sided with. The latter, Baker, Hayter, and Nightingale had the last laugh as The Outcasts got spray-painted in green ink.

The Outcasts seem to have another former world champion as a thorn in their side as Hikaru Shida joins the fray.

How do you feel about Hikaru Shida's return? Do you agree with her being against The Outcasts, or do you think it would have been more interesting to side with them? Let us know your reactions in the comments section below.

