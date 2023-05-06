AEW star suspended

A top AEW star has been officially suspended. The talent in question is none other than Taya Valkyrie.

The former WWE Superstar made her debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion on the March 15, 2023 edition of Dynamite. Since arriving in the company she has been eyeing the TBS Championship. After weeks of building up the match, the two stars finally faced each other on last week's Wednesday night show.

It was revealed on Rampage that the former NXT Superstar was suspended from the promotion for putting her hands on an official. Jade Cargill's manager 'Smart' Mark Sterling took to Twitter to reveal the real reason why La Wera Loca was suspended.

He claimed that it was because she purposefully attacked an official.

"Well, you heard it on @AEW Rampage… @thetayavalkyrie is SUSPENDED!!! Here’s why… Purposeful criminal intent. The defendant acts willfully or intentionally when she has the explicit and conscious desire to commit a dangerous or illegal act. Proof is in the pudding! She gone!" Mark Sterling tweeted.

It is to be noted that shortly after Valkyrie had her in-ring debut for the promotion she was given a court order by Cargill's manager Mark Sterling. According to the order La Wera Loca was banned from using her signature move the Road to Valhalla as it was pretty much the same as the Jaded.

Valkyrie challenged Cargill for the TBS Championship on the April 26, 2023 edition of Dynamite. With the court order in play, the former WWE Superstar was unable to use her signature move. This gave Cargill the upper hand and she rolled up Valkyrie for the win.

After the match, La Wera Loca was furious that she lost her title match and took her frustration out by attacking referee Aubrey Edwards and almost hitting the Road to Valhalla.

AEW star Taya Valkyrie's grandmother recently passed away

The current AEW star recently took to Twitter to share the tragic news of her grandmother's passing.

"My 96-year-old grandmother passed away quietly this morning. I’m so sad I didn’t get to see you one more time but I’m glad dad was there with you in Switzerland. Summers with you are some of my fondest childhood memories and I’ll treasure them forever. Say hi to Bria for me," Taya Valkyrie tweeted.

