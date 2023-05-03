Condolences to AEW star Taya Valkyrie

AEW star Taya Valkyrie recently took to Twitter to announce that her grandmother had unfortunately passed away.

La Wera Loca made her All Elite Wrestling debut on the March 15, 2023, edition of Dynamite, confronting TBS Champion Jade Cargill. After weeks of back-and-forth between the two, Valkyrie challenged Cargill for the title on last week's Wednesday night show. However, she failed to capture the gold.

Taya Valkyrie recently shared on Twitter that her grandmother, aged 96 years, had sadly passed away. She recalled her fondest childhood memories with her and vowed to "treasure them forever."

"My 96-year-old grandmother passed away quietly this morning. I’m so sad I didn’t get to see you one more time but I’m glad dad was there with you in Switzerland. Summers with you are some of my fondest childhood memories and I’ll treasure them forever. Say hi to Bria for me," tweeted Taya Valkyrie.

John Morrison recently hinted at joining Taya Valkyrie in AEW

While Valkyrie is enjoying a decent run in the Jacksonville-based promotion, her real-life husband, John Morrison, recently commented on a possible AEW return somewhere down the line.

While speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Morrison hinted that he did hold talks with All Elite Wrestling before bringing up the fact that Taya Valkyrie was "really happy" under Tony Khan's leadership.

"Sure, yeah. Like my wife is signed, she’s been there now, it’s week five? She flew out, it was Wednesday, she flew yesterday. She’s been really happy there."

It will be interesting to see if John Morrison does sign with AEW in the foreseeable future.

