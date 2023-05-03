3-time WWE Intercontinental Champion held talks with AEW about possible return

AEW might already have one of the biggest pro wrestling rosters in the industry, but fans have been clamoring for stars like John Morrison to return and sign with the promotion. During a recent interview, the veteran revealed that he has had talks with some parties in the promotion.

When Morrison made his AEW debut back in May 2022 as Johnny Elite, many fans automatically assumed he'd be signed to the promotion. Despite his warm welcome, the star never made a permanent home in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and has since wrestled in multiple other promotions around the U.S.

During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, John Morrison seemed to briefly hint that he's been in contact with someone from All Eltie Wrestling since his wife signed to the promotion.

“Sure, yeah. Like my wife is signed, she’s been there now, it’s week five? She she flew out, it was Wednesday, she flew yesterday. She’s been really happy there.” (H/T: eWrestlingNews.com).

After his successful foray into pro-boxing, John Morrison has gained a lot of confidence in his ability and even recently challenged Jake Paul, brother of WWE Superstar Logan Paul, to a fight.

The former WWE star has also admitted that he loves the current AEW roster

Many fans have praised the stars on the All Elite Wrestling roster for their talent, and while some may disagree, the promotion does in fact have one of the biggest names in the industry today.

Continuing in the same interview, Morrison praised the many stars on the AEW roster and detailed his shared history with them.

“You know like [Rey] Fenix and Pentagon, I’m really close to. Fenix was a groomsmen at our wedding. I’ve always been a big fan of Mox. Jericho, name dropped Jericho in my diss track on Harley, but I got along with him at WWE." (H/T: eWrestlingNews.com).

Additionally, he praised the likes of Max Caster, Eddie Kingston, and Jake Hager who attended his recent pro boxing fight. While there's still no definite news on where he'll end up, Morrison clearly has some vested interest in All Elite Wrestling.

