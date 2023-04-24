Former WWE Superstar issues a challenge to Logan Paul's brother

WWE Superstar Logan Paul has gained quite a target on his back since entering the sport, but similarly, his brother Jake has become sought-after. Recently, wrestling veteran John Morrison made it clear that he'd easily beat the younger Paul brother in a boxing match.

The veteran made his foray into pro wrestling and faced Harley Morenstein in an exhibition bout. Notably, Morrison won via TKO, making him one of the few pro wrestlers who have been able to jump into other combat sports. Due to this, he's begun to lay out more challenges.

During his recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Morrison made his intentions clear about both KSI and Jake Paul.

"I know he [KSI] wants to fight Jake Paul," he noted. "KSI I think is the best boxer in the Misfits organization, which is why I'd be excited about fighting him. Jake Paul is such a handj*b, man." (H/T: WrestlingINC).

MarkoutMania @TheMarkOutMania

Post boxing match interview: John Morrison calls out KSI, Jake Paul, & current WWE superstar Logan Paul. #CreatorClash2 Post boxing match interview: John Morrison calls out KSI, Jake Paul, & current WWE superstar Logan Paul. #CreatorClash2 https://t.co/84i121kplh

Morrison did, however, admit to having to work on himself first to catch up to Paul but believes that the two would have an enjoyable fight. The Mayor of Slamtown seems to be looking for new challenges every day and recently disclosed that Matt Cardona refused to fight him.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

John Morrison notably took a shot at many WWE veterans, including AEW star CM Punk

Having had forrays into both WWE and AEW, Morrison is quite the established star. Now that he's expanded his combat sports career into pro boxing, John seems to realize that he's done something many of his peers never did.

🖤⚡️ @ShotziLynch John Morrison is deadly at boxing! John Morrison is deadly at boxing! https://t.co/vv12dLrCnw

In the same interview with Ariel Helwani, Morrison took a massive shot at WWE veteran Triple H, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and even CM Punk.

"Triple H, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, on Saturday I did something that none of them could ever do, and that is win a real fight. Su*kers." (00:04 onward).

It remains to be seen if any of the stars will clap back at Morrison, but depending on whether he goes to AEW or WWE in the future, his statement might just go unaddressed.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes