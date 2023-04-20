"I did something that none of them could ever do" - Former WWE Superstar calls out top wrestlers in the industry after first victory in boxing

A former WWE Superstar has taken a few shots at some of the most popular performers in wrestling today after winning his first boxing match recently.

John Hennigan, formerly known as John Morrison in WWE, knocked out Harley Morenstein of Epic Meal Time at Creator Clash 2 on April 15th. He was accompanied to the ring by LA Knight, PJ Black, Super Panda, Jake Hager, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett. Josh Barnett was in his corner for the fight, and WWE legend "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan introduced him.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Morrison took a few shots at Triple H, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and others after winning his first boxing match against a YouTuber.

"Triple H, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, on Saturday I did something that none of them could ever do, and that is win a real fight. Su*kers. If KSI really wants to challenge himself, I can cut. I can get down to his weight class. I fought Harley at 212 pounds because I was trying to stay big, I can get down to his weight no problem. I'll tune him up and he'll be up there looking at the lights. They will give him the King Kong Bundy 100-count," said John Morrison. [00:04 - 00:35]

Taya Valkyrie on John Morrison's first victory outside of WWE

John Morrison's wife, AEW star Taya Valkyrie, compared her husband's victory at Creator Clash 2 to a movie.

WWE released both Taya and Morrison during the pandemic. The former WWE star appeared in AEW a couple of times as Johnny Elite but never signed a deal with the promotion. Taya recently debuted with the promotion and is currently in a rivalry with undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

Valkyrie took to Twitter after Morrison's first boxing victory and said she couldn't put into words how proud she was of her husband. She added that the moment felt like a movie, and thanked the wrestlers who accompanied Morrison to the ring.

"I can’t put into words how proud I am of @TheRealMorrison. This last year was a hard one for us, but you did what you said you were going to do. I love you❤️ Thank you to each and every one of our friends who came out to support and be in John’s corner. Last night was a movie 🙏🏻," tweeted Taya Valkyrie.

John Morrison wants KSI as his next opponent inside the boxing ring. The popular YouTuber appeared at WWE WrestleMania dressed up as a Prime Energy Drink mascot during Logan Paul's match against Seth Rollins.

Only time will tell if KSI accepts the challenge and faces Morrison in a boxing match down the line.

