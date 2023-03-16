Former WWE star John Morrison has a one-word reaction to his wife Taya Valkyrie's AEW debut 

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison reacted to his wife Taya Valkyrie's signing with AEW.

It was the show's Winnipeg debut. TBS Champion Jade Cargill issued an open challenge for her title against any Canadian-born wrestler. The star who answered the challenge was former Mae Young Classic competitor Nicole Matthews. Cargill squashed Matthews by hitting the Jaded finisher and retained her title.

After the match, Taya Valkyrie shocked the world by making her AEW debut. She confronted the TBS Champion. Cargill didn't want anything to do with the former WWE Superstar as she walked away. However, Valkyrie sent a strong statement to the undefeated champion by hitting the Jaded finisher on Leila Grey.

Following her debut, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that the former WWE Superstar is officially an All Elite.

"Welcome to AEW, @thetayavalkyrie! Great to see a Canadian star arrive TONIGHT on TBS on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite in Winnipeg!" Tony Khan tweeted.

John Morrison then reacted to his wife's Dynamite debut.

"Congratulations @AEW & @thetayavalkyrie‼️‼️" John Morrison tweeted.

Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie reacted to signing with AEW

As mentioned earlier, Tony Khan announced that Valkyrie has officially signed with his promotion.

After the announcement, the former IMPACT Wrestling's Knockouts Champion thanked Tony Khan. She also mentioned that it is now going to be the Era of La Wera Loca.

"😭😭😭 thank you….welcome to la Era de la WERA LOCA @AEW," Taya Valkyrie tweeted.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the Canadian-born star revealed the origin of her nickname La Wera Loca. She mentioned that the name was given to her by the late Perro Aguayo Jr. during her time in Mexico. The nickname means crazy white girl or crazy blonde.

"I was given the nickname by Perro Aguayo Jr who passed away a few years ago, when I first went to Mexico. So, I've been called La Wera Loca for about eight years now. It means crazy white girl or crazy blonde. It just kind of depends on how you are saying it," Valkyrie said.

La Wera Loca has made it clear that she is looking to add the TBS Championship to the list of titles she's captured.

Do you think La Wera Loca could be the one to dethrone the undefeated Jade Cargill? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes