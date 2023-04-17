"Last night was a movie" - Taya Valkyrie sends message to former superstar after major victory outside of WWE

Taya Valkyrie praised a former WWE Superstar after he picked up a major victory outside of WWE.

Valkyrie signed with WWE in February 2021 and was given the name Franky Monet. However, her stint with the company was short-lived and she was released in November 2021 due to cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taya Valkyrie has since signed with All Elite Wrestling and is in a feud with undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Her husband, former WWE Superstar John Morrison, was also released from the company in 2021 due to the pandemic.

John Morrison competed in his first-ever boxing bout last night at Creator Clash 2 in Tampa Bay, Florida. He was accompanied to the ring by Jake Hager, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Mojo Rawley, PJ Black, and Super Panda. Josh Barnett was in his corner for the bout and Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan introduced Morrison before the fight. The 43-year-old defeated Harley Morenstein of Epic Meal Time in the bout.

Taya Valkyrie took to Twitter today to state how proud she was of her husband after the struggles they have been through over the last year. She also thanked everyone who came to the ring with them to show their support.

"I can’t put into words how proud I am of @TheRealMorrison. This last year was a hard one for us, but you did what you said you were going to do. I love you❤️ Thank you to each and every one of our friends who came out to support and be in John’s corner. Last night was a movie 🙏🏻," tweeted Taya Valkyrie.

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison reacts to Taya Valkyrie signing with All Elite Wrestling

John Morrison was elated once it was revealed that Taya Valkyrie had signed with AEW.

Taya debuted in AEW when the promotion recently made the trip to Toronto for Dynamite. Jade Cargill dominated a local talent to retain the TBS Championship. After the match, Valkyrie showed up and Cargill retreated. The two still haven't met inside the squared circle, but the anticipation for the title match is starting to build.

Following her debut, John Morrison congratulated his wife and AEW on the signing.

"Congratulations @AEW & @thetayavalkyrie‼️‼️" John Morrison tweeted.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



Great to see a Canadian star arrive TONIGHT on TBS on

Wednesday Night Welcome to AEW, @thetayavalkyrie Great to see a Canadian star arrive TONIGHT on TBS onWednesday Night #AEWDynamite in Winnipeg! Welcome to AEW, @thetayavalkyrie!Great to see a Canadian star arrive TONIGHT on TBS onWednesday Night #AEWDynamite in Winnipeg! https://t.co/R9173eHJR6

John Morrison made a few appearances in AEW under the name "Johnny Elite" but hasn't signed a contract with the promotion. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him in terms of professional wrestling.

