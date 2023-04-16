"He's a boxer now?", "He’d get knocked out" - Wrestling world reacts to former WWE Superstar calling out KSI after his boxing debut

Wrestling fans went berserk after they witnessed former WWE Superstar John Morrison put YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI on notice post-boxing debut.

This time, John Morrison has stepped outside of his comfort zone and into the realm of boxing. At Creator Clash 2 in Tampa, Florida, he won a historic fight against Canadian actor Harley Morenstein in his debut boxing match.

The 43-year-old star is already looking forward to the next challenge, with YouTuber KSI being at the top of his list. After the fight, John Morrison praised Harley for his efforts but had various things to say about KSI, Jake Paul, and Logan Paul.

The former Intercontinental Champion called out social media sensation after defeating Morenstein via TKO.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo John Morrison just called out KSI John Morrison just called out KSI https://t.co/Dbw3JTFmbf

Wrestling fans have stormed to Twitter to share their feelings about John Morrison challenging KSI.

Check out the fan reactions below:

Morrison has been under many wrestling promotions, with names such as Johnny Impact (IMPACT Wrestling) and Johnny Elite (AEW), among others. Hence, many fans are confused about seeing him in the boxing ring.

Meanwhile, some fans feel that KSI could beat John Morrison in the boxing ring.

Multiple WWE and AEW stars stood by John Morrison during his first boxing bout

During Morrison's debut boxing match, several WWE and AEW stars were present to cheer him on.

He was escorted into the boxing ring by WWE Superstars, including Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, LA Knight, and wrestling veteran "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan.

Along with Mojo Rawley, former youngest-ever UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett, and NXT analyst Vic Joseph, Morrison's wife Taya Valkyrie also walked him to the ring.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Look at John Morrison’s stable. For his boxing match, he was accompanied by LA Knight, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Taya Valkyrie, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Mojo Rawley, Josh Barnett and others. Look at John Morrison’s stable. For his boxing match, he was accompanied by LA Knight, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Taya Valkyrie, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Mojo Rawley, Josh Barnett and others.https://t.co/phTVYOxc3N

The 43-year-old won the fight thanks to his friends' encouragement and a startling knockout punch on his opponent. Although many wrestlers have attempted to participate in other combat sports, they typically lose their first few matches. This would imply that Morrison is also prepared to face other fighters in the ring.

It remains to be seen if KSI will respond to John Morrison's challenge. Only time will tell if the former WWE Superstar wins his second boxing match.

What do you think of the potential KSI vs. Morrison? Sound off in the comments section below.

