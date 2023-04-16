[WATCH] Multiple WWE and AEW stars accompany John Morrison for his first-ever boxing bout

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison made his imprint in the boxing ring on Saturday night. During his first-ever boxing bout, multiple WWE and AEW stars accompanied him and showed their support.

Morrison participated in a boxing battle against Harley Morenstein at Creator Clash 2 in Tampa, Florida. He knocked his opponent out in the third round with a mighty right hand after dominating Morenstein for the first two rounds, which included putting Morenstein down and through the ropes in the first stanza.

WWE Superstars such as Karrion Kross, LA Knight, Scarlett Bordeaux, and legendary "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan accompanied him for his boxing match.

Morrison's wife, Taya Valkyrie, also walked to the ring alongside Mojo Rawley, former youngest-ever UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett, and NXT commentator Vic Joseph.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Look at John Morrison’s stable. For his boxing match, he was accompanied by LA Knight, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Taya Valkyrie, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Mojo Rawley, Josh Barnett and others. Look at John Morrison’s stable. For his boxing match, he was accompanied by LA Knight, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Taya Valkyrie, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Mojo Rawley, Josh Barnett and others.https://t.co/phTVYOxc3N

John Morrison called out KSI after the fight

At Creator Clash 2, the former WWE star had a great night competing in the co-main event using boxing gloves instead of his customary wrestling gear.

After the fight, John Morrison appreciated Harley's efforts but showed different regard for other influencers like Jake Paul, Logan Paul, and KSI. With a TKO victory over Morenstein, the 43-year-old called out social media star KSI.

"When I'm thinking about who to call out, Jake? Logan? No, Jake got beat, Logan got beat by KSI, which is why I'm going to put KSI on blast right now," Morrison said.

Post boxing match interview: John Morrison calls out KSI, Jake Paul, & current WWE superstar Logan Paul. #CreatorClash2 Post boxing match interview: John Morrison calls out KSI, Jake Paul, & current WWE superstar Logan Paul. #CreatorClash2 https://t.co/84i121kplh

Morrison joined WWE in 2002 under a developmental deal and remained there until 2011. Before joining the Stamford-based promotion for a second time in September 2019, the high flyer established himself on the Independent Circuit and other wrestling promotions.

We'll have to wait and see whether the KSI vs. John Morrison fight takes place in the boxing ring to determine how the influencer will react to the issued challenge.

