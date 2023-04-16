Several current and former WWE Superstars have tried their hand at combat sports. Another name that was added to the list is John Morrison (aka John Randall Hennigan), who recently competed in his first-ever boxing match.

Morrison signed a developmental contract with WWE back in 2002, after which he stayed with the company until 2011. The high-flyer proved himself on the Independent Circuit and other wrestling promotions before returning to the Stamford-based promotion in September 2019 for a second stint.

However, his second run did not last long, as he was released from his contract in November 2021 due to COVID-19 budget cuts.

After leaving WWE, Morrison returned to AAA while occasionally wrestling on the Indies. He also made multiple appearances for All Elite Wrestling.

John Morrison revealed in January that he'll be competing in his first boxing match on April 15 against Harley Morenstein at Creator Clash 2 in Tampa.

The former tag team champion had a successful first outing in the boxing ring as he defeated the actor via TKO. Following the victory, the 43-year-old also called out KSI.

"When I’m thinking about who to call out, Jake? Logan? No, Jake got beat, Logan got beat by KSI, which is why I’m going to put KSI on blast right now,” Morrison said.

KSI recently made an appearance on WWE programming

KSI made his WWE on-screen debut at WrestleMania 39. The YouTuber, dressed as a Prime energy drink bottle, accompanied Logan Paul to the ring for his match against Seth Rollins.

The social media star was also put through the table at the event as The Visionary pulled him when Logan was midway through a Splash from the top rope.

After getting a taste of pro wrestling at the Showcase of Immortals, The YouTuber revealed in a backstage interview that he would choose Bobby Lashley as his potential opponent.

"I mean, you never know, you never know. If I was to choose an opponent... Oh my god! Bobby Lashley. Put me in with the beast. Why not? I did see [Lashley winning the Andre the Giant Battle Royal]. I'm up for the challenge... YOLO!"

While Logan Paul has transitioned into a pro wrestler, it's not out of reach to say that his business partner could also follow his path.

