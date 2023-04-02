"Better story than Roman vs Cody"- Fans go wild after KSI teases a match against former WWE Champion

The wrestling world is abuzz with reactions to KSI teasing a match against Bobby Lashley following his WWE debut at WrestleMania 39.

The YouTuber, dressed in a Prime Energy drink outfit, accompanied Logan Paul for his match against Seth Rollins on Night One of the Showcase of Immortals. KSI eventually revealed himself while assisting Paul during the match. However, the 29-year-old was accidentally put through a table after Rollins pulled him just as Logan launched himself off the top rope.

Speaking with Cathy Kelly backstage after the incident, the boxer stated that he would like to stand across the ring from Bobby Lashley when asked to choose an opponent by Cathy.

"I mean, you never know, you never know. If I was to choose an opponent... Oh my god! Bobby Lashley. Put me in with the beast. Why not? I did see [Lashley winning the Andre the Giant Battle Royal]. I'm up for the challenge... YOLO!" [1:51 - 2:32]

The celebrity's words quickly caught the attention of wrestling fans, and many shared their reactions on social media.

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley responded to KSI's challenge

Bobby Lashley is one of the most prominent stars on the WWE roster. However, the All Mighty is currently without an opponent for the biggest wrestling event of the year.

Lashley was slated to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. However, The Eater of the Worlds has been absent from WWE programming for the last few weeks, which led to a change in plans.

While the former Hurt Business member has assured fans numerous times that he will be present at the event, there is still no confirmation on his opponent. With KSI expressing his desire to face The All Mighty, the latter stated that he has no problems facing the YouTuber at the Showcase of Immortals.

Bobby Lashley was in action on this week's SmackDown, where he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. There have been reports of the powerhouse facing LA Knight on Night Two. However, a match has not yet been made official.

