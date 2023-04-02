Former WWE Champion humiliates Logan Paul despite having surprise backup at WrestleMania

Former world champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins defeated social media megastar Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39, despite having his best friend KSI as a surprise backup in the PRIME mascot.

The Maverick vaulted over Rollins several times before tossing him out of the ring. The Visionary was back in immediately and took Paul down before the latter reversed with a guillotine against the top rope.

The Visionary hit a series of clotheslines before throwing Logan Paul out of the ring. The former WWE Champion followed it up with three tope suicidas in a row.

The social media star tried to use the steel steps to get back on his feet, but Rollins hit him with a stomp right into the steel steps. Later, Seth Rollins was set to hit a stomp, but the PRIME mascot pulled him out, and it was KSI to the aid of his best friend.

Logan Paul headed to the top rope as KSI put Rollins up on the announcer's table. Rollins rolled out of the way as The Maverick went for the Frog Splash and pulled KSI onto the table.

In the closing moments, Paul looked to end things with Coast to Coast, but The Visionary had it scouted and nailed a superkick before hitting his challenger with a stomp for the win.

