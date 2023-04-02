"Not really what I had in mind" - Bobby Lashley teases match against major YouTube star at WrestleMania 39

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley has reacted to KSI naming him as a potential opponent by teasing a match against the YouTube star at WrestleMania 39.

The All Mighty was expected to collide with Bray Wyatt at The Grandest Stage of Them All, but the latter is currently out of action due to a physical issue. KSI made his WWE debut during the show by revealing himself as the PRIME Hydrate mascot who escorted Logan Paul to the ring during his match against Seth Rollins.

During the bout, he was put through the announce table after The Maverick accidentally hit him with a splash.

After the match, the YouTuber and boxer named Lashley as a potential opponent for him in WWE. Bobby Lashley reacted to the video by teasing that the match could take place at WrestleMania 39 Night 2 since he currently doesn't have an opponent.

"Not really what I had in mind for #WrestleMania but if no one else wants to step up… " wrote Lashley.

You can check out the tweet below:

Bobby Lashley recently won the 2023 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The All Mighty currently doesn't have a confirmed opponent for WrestleMania 39. He competed in the multi-man battle royal match on SmackDown this past Friday night. The bout included numerous stars, such as LA Knight, Baron Corbin, and Braun Strowman.

Bobby Lashley won it after last eliminating Bronson Reed. After the match, he shared on social media that he would be holding an open challenge at WrestleMania, which means he could still compete at the event.

Lashley is one of the biggest stars in WWE right now, and he deserves to compete at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Would you like to see a match between Logan Paul and KSI in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes