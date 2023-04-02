[WATCH] What happened to KSI at WWE WrestleMania 39? Massive stunt with Logan Paul gone wrong

The co-owner of Prime energy drink KSI 'coincidentally' happened to be the Prime mascot accompanying Logan Paul to the ring at WWE WrestleMania 39. The revelation was kept from the audience until the end. His interference caused a big shift in momentum in favor of Paul but he got punished for his foul play.

It was a case of instant karma. Logan Paul's partner business partner knocked out Seth Rollins with a big right hand during a spot outside the ring. KSI then decided to record a cell phone video while Paul was preparing a Frog Splash from the top rope onto a seemingly helpless Rollins lying on the announcer's table.

Instead of splashing his opponent, Paul came crashing down on KSI. Seth Rollins happened to pull the latter in his position and scamper away from the oncoming attack. Logan's morale was affected and The Visionary took no time to capitalize. He ended the bout via a Curb Stomp on his rival, within a few minutes after the botched dive.

Here is another angle from the botch. The Maverick, who boasts a victory against KSI in the boxing ring, recently tweeted that he beat the internet sensation yet again.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, grew in popularity after doing multiple commentary and reaction videos on YouTube. The 29-year old holds over 10 billion views on his multiple channels. He has also dabbled in the musical field. His rap album Dissimulation debuted at number two on the UK Albums Chart.

After the botch by Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39, KSI was interviewed by WWE

WrestleMania 39 marked the first appearance of Olajide Olayinka Olatunji in WWE. The pro wrestling entertainment giant might be looking forward to signing the superstar since it is going all in for celebrity appeal in its premium live events.

When the news hit that the YouTuber was the Prime mascot at WrestleMania 39, there were some speculations of fans seeing Paul and KSI team up in the future. The Maverick's contract is up after 'Mania but surely WWE is looking forward to including him, and potentially his business partner, on the roster.

Olajide Olayinka's athletic background is also a major plus for a future WWE run. Speaking of athletes, one of the greatest performers in pro-wrestling is on the dream match list of the 29-year old. Bobby Lashley missed out on WrestleMania 39 match card but he has a challenge waiting.

While Logan's Prime partner was a victim of friendly fire, The All Mighty recently won the Andre The Giant Memorial battle Royal Trophy. The 30-Man battle royal took place at the 'Mania go-home show of SmackDown.

