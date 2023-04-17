John Morrison says former WWE Superstar turned down offer to fight him in boxing

John Morrison won his boxing debut against YouTuber Harley Morenstein at Creator Clash 2. He also revealed that former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) turned down an offer to fight him.

Morrison won the fight after a third-round TKO, and he didn't hesitate to call out another famous YouTuber and successful boxer, KSI, for a potential fight in the future. The former WWE Superstar also called out Jake Paul and Logan Paul. The former Intercontinental Champion has not only had an illustrious career in pro wrestling but also had a remarkable debut with his gloves on.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Morrison revealed that former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona had turned down an offer to fight him.

“Let me tell you something about Matt Cardona. So, they asked me if I’d be willing to fight Harley [Morenstein] or Matt Cardona, and I asked him if he wanted to fight, and he goes, ‘Bro, I’m not gonna fight anyone. I’m definitely not gonna fight you. Bro, no. Are you crazy? No, I’m not gonna fight.’ But, literally, he was like my first phone call. They wanted me to fight broski,” Morrison said. [H/T Wrestletalk]

Check out the full interview below:

It remains to be seen if Cardona will change his mind and take up the challenge in the future.

WWE and AEW stars show support for John Morrison's boxing debut

John Morrison delivered a dominant performance in his boxing debut against Harley Morenstein, who was knocked out with a powerful right hand in the third round.

During the fight, Morrison was supported by fellow WWE and AEW stars, including Karrion Kross, LA Knight, Scarlett Bordeaux, and 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan. His wife and AEW star Taya Valkyrie, along with Mojo Rawley, Josh Barnett, and NXT commentator Vic Joseph also walked with him to the ring.

Check out the video below:

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Look at John Morrison’s stable. For his boxing match, he was accompanied by LA Knight, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Taya Valkyrie, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Mojo Rawley, Josh Barnett and others. Look at John Morrison’s stable. For his boxing match, he was accompanied by LA Knight, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Taya Valkyrie, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Mojo Rawley, Josh Barnett and others.https://t.co/phTVYOxc3N

Morrison's impressive win has left fans excited to see what's next for him in the boxing world.

What are your thoughts on John Morrison's boxing debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes