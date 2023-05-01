3-time WWE Intercontinental Champion drops major hint of AEW return after 10 months

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison has had his fair share of getting around the wrestling industry. He made headlines because of his several surprise appearances at AEW Dynamite. However, his last appearance at an AEW event was 10 months ago.

John Morrison recently mentioned that he has spoken with AEW. Aside from the fact that his wife is currently signed and happy with the brand, the multi-time tag team champion has expressed that he is also a fan of the superstars on the roster.

“You know like [Rey] Fenix and Pentagon, I’m really close to. Fenix was a groomsmen at our wedding. Eddie Kingston, yeah like there’s so many guys. I’ve always been a big fan of Mox, [Jake Hager] clearly was at the fight. Jericho, name dropped Jericho in my diss track on Harley, but I got along with him at WWE. Max Caster, grown to like over our mutual love for diss tracks and freestyle rapping, although he’s way better than me. Mark Henry."

“Usually the roster at every wrestling show is pretty damn good. I’m a pro wrestler and I have a lot in common with other pro wrestlers, and I like being in the locker room of guys like that.” [H/T: ringsidenews]

eWrestlingNews.com @ewrestlingnews John Morrison Claims He’s Spoken With AEW, Hints At A Potential Move dlvr.it/SnKRKS John Morrison Claims He’s Spoken With AEW, Hints At A Potential Move dlvr.it/SnKRKS https://t.co/v64OaEL2PP

With a career at AEW now on the table, who knows where the former Intercontinental Champion will go?

The former world champion could return to WWE if he gets a call.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the multi-time champion revealed that he could potentially return to WWE if they called him. He expressed that he has no ill will towards any part of the company.

"I hate that place. But sure, if they called me, I'd go back. [Laughs] Why do [I] hate it? Because it's your dream. It's what I've watched as a kid, and then you show up and you want to live your dream and do the things that you've dreamed of doing, but it's a bastardized version of what you want to do. That was my experience. It's not for everybody. I kind of exaggerated the hate thing to make a little joke, but sure, I'd go back. I tried not to burn any bridges. I love the roster there, I love a lot of the people there," he said.

Wrestling Minute @MinuteWrestling #OnThisDay

May 1, 2011



John Cena won his 10th WWE Championship defeating The Miz and John Morrison in a Triple Threat Steel Cage match.



#WWERaw #WWEBacklash May 1, 2011John Cena won his 10th WWE Championship defeating The Miz and John Morrison in a Triple Threat Steel Cage match. #OnThisDay May 1, 2011 John Cena won his 10th WWE Championship defeating The Miz and John Morrison in a Triple Threat Steel Cage match. #WWERaw #WWEBacklash https://t.co/717dTVV0dH

Will the fans get to see any more high-flying moments with John Morrison? Only time will tell.

Which brand do you think he should go to, WWE or AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes