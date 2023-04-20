Former world champion would return to WWE if he gets a call despite "hating that place"

John Hennigan (fka John Morrison) disclosed that he is open to making a WWE comeback.

Hennigan initially joined the Stamford-based company in 2002. He spent about nine years as an active competitor before leaving in 2011. After competing in several other promotions, the former ECW World Champion returned to WWE in 2019. He had another three-year run before getting released from his contract in 2021.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the 43-year-old disclosed that he would return to the Stamford-based company if they called him:

"I hate that place. But sure, if they called me, I'd go back. [Laughs] Why do [I] hate it? Because it's your dream. It's what I've watched as a kid, and then you show up and you want to live your dream and do the things that you've dreamed of doing, but it's a bastardized version of what you want to do. That was my experience. It's not for everybody. I kind of exaggerated the hate thing to make a little joke, but sure, I'd go back. I tried not to burn any bridges. I love the roster there, I love a lot of the people there," he said.

Hennigan added:

"I love the roster of AEW, Tony I like a lot. Vince, I actually like a lot too. I like all the minds in professional wrestling. The place that I go next, I really want to have a good, honest talk with whoever's in charge, whether it's Vince, Tony, the number one in charge of WWE-UFC, the merger, or Nick Khan, or whoever that might be, and find out exactly what they have planned for me, and hopefully they're honest. If I don't like that, I'll probably not go, and if I do, I will. That's more important than the money for me right now." [H/T: WrestleZone]

John Hennigan took shots at several top WWE stars

A few days ago, John Hennigan won his first boxing match. He knocked out YouTuber Harley Morenstein of Epic Meal Time at the Creator Clash 2 event.

After the fight, the former ECW World Champion took shots at Triple H, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and other wrestlers in his interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

"Triple H, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, on Saturday I did something that none of them could ever do, and that is win a real fight. Su*kers. If KSI really wants to challenge himself, I can cut. I can get down to his weight class. I fought Harley at 212 pounds because I was trying to stay big, I can get down to his weight no problem. I'll tune him up and he'll be up there looking at the lights. They will give him the King Kong Bundy 100-count," he said.

