The Miz would "love" to see 43-year-old released WWE Superstar return to the company (Exclusive)

The Miz recently looked back at working alongside John Morrison in WWE and mentioned how he would love to see him return to the promotion.

The A-Lister and Morrison first joined forces as a tag team in 2007. Their pairing proved to be successful as they became Tag Team Team Champions. However, they went their separate ways in 2009 to pursue singles careers.

As fate would have it, upon John Morrison's WWE return in early 2020, he was again paired with The Miz. The duo entertained the fans during the Covid-19 pandemic era, when live crowds were barred from the shows. They remained aligned until Morrison's second release from the company in November 2021.

In a recent chat with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Miz revealed that he learned the most from John Morrison in his career. The former WWE Champion explained that he and Morrison shared great chemistry and how the latter always pushed him to go outside his comfort zone and try out new things.

I'd love it. He taught me the most out of everyone in WWE when we first started. Nobody wanted to give me a chance, but we just clicked. We had this immense amount of chemistry. Like he gets me to do things that I normally wouldn't do. Like we did rap videos, I don't rap! When he came up to me and goes, 'hey, let's do an 80s ballad music video.' I said I couldn't sing, and he says neither can I, but let's try. And we did. And it was pretty great, at least in my mind," said The Miz. [4:00 - 4:28]

John Morrison is open to a WWE return

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling recently, John Morrison opened up about the possibility of wrestling for WWE and AEW again. The former Intercontinental Champion didn't rule out anything, saying it all depends on timing.

"Good [chance of working for either company], but there's no definite answer to that question. I think that's one thing that's interesting about wrestling. What happens and when and why, it sometimes comes down to the most talented people and it sometimes comes down to opportunity, needing luck, right place, right time," said Morrison.

Considering just how fluid John Morrison is between the ropes despite being 43 years old, it's safe to say he could be a great asset for the company if he returns.

