3-time IC Champion open to wrestling for AEW or WWE again (Exclusive)

WWE released several superstars in November 2021 as a cost-cutting measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including John Morrison. Sixteen months on, the 43-year-old would be interested in working for the company again if the right opportunity arises.

Morrison won the Intercontinental Championship three times, Tag Team Championship six times, and ECW World Championship once in WWE. He also made appearances in AEW in 2022.

Asked by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Aiden James about the possibility of working for AEW or WWE again, Morrison confirmed that he is open to offers:

"Good [chance of working for either company], but there's no definite answer to that question. I think that's one thing that's interesting about wrestling. What happens and when and why, it sometimes comes down to the most talented people and it sometimes comes down to opportunity, needing luck, right place, right time." [11:28 – 11:50]

John Morrison elaborates on AEW and WWE speculation

The Miz's former tag team partner has appeared in several wrestling promotions over the last year, from AAA and AEW to GCW and MLW.

I was blown away by the quality of the @1prowrestling show I was a part of this past weekend in the UK



Moving forward, John Morrison plans to "thrash it" when he receives another high-profile opportunity in the wrestling business:

"If there's anything I've learned about that question, that type of thing, it's that this business comes in waves. Sometimes you catch a wave and you get a nice ride and it's over, and then you have to wait for the next one. When the next wave for me comes, I'm gonna thrash it." [11:52 – 12:14]

Morrison's last WWE match ended in defeat against Veer Mahaan on the November 18, 2021, episode of Main Event. He has not wrestled for AEW since losing to Miro on the June 1, 2022, episode of Dynamite.

