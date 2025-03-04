AEW star suspiciously deletes tweet with bold revelation about WWE and The Bloodline

An AEW star recently shared a social media post claiming he helped contribute to a WWE-related project. The Man of the Hour was responding to a video game character reveal for a member of The New Bloodline - Tama Tonga - although he has inexplicably deleted the post since.

The Stamford-based company, in collaboration with Visual Concepts and 2K, is set to release the latest edition of its ongoing game series, WWE 2K25, later this month. Recently, the sports entertainment juggernaut officially shared the in-game solo entrance of Tama Tonga on X/Twitter. The 42-year-old star is an ally to Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa of The New Bloodline and was formerly an NJPW competitor.

Interestingly, AEW's Lio Rush quote tweeted the clip and shared a post claiming he had contributed motion capture services for entrances and wrestling maneuvers for WWE 2K25. The high-flyer's post seemingly implies that he potentially did the same for The Voice of Reason's entrance into the game.

"The community has done right by me. I’ve got a few entrances and a plethora of move sets I was able to mocap for this game. Hope I did right by you," Rush tweeted. [H/T - Wrestletalk]

Notably, Rush has since deleted his tweet, although fans' comments under it confirm that it had indeed been posted.

The All Elite star has formerly performed in NJPW and WWE and was himself a DLC character for WWE 2K19.

What Lio Rush has been up to in AEW

Toward the end of last year, cracks began to form in the alliance between Top Flight, Leila Grey, Action Andretti, and Lio Rush over disagreements regarding their career trajectories and how far they ought to go to nudge it toward success. After Lio and Action's controversial win over Dante and Darius Martin at AEW Collision: Winter is Coming 2024, the latter returned the favor by costing the duo their AEW World Tag Team Title match against Private Party on January 4, 2025.

Later that month, Rush and Andretti attacked Top Flight on Collision: Maximum Carnage, officially turning to the dark side. Last month, on Saturday night at the All Elite show, the two stars officially revealed their new team name, CRU.

