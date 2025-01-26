Tama Tonga has now given himself a new nickname after he had to be the one to step up to Jacob Fatu with no Solo Sikoa in sight. The star had to take matters into his own hands.

During Saturday Night's Main Event, Jacob Fatu faced Braun Strowman in what was a match that was to settle a grudge between the two hard-hitting stars. While Strowman got a lot of offense early on, there was a point where things changed. Fatu got him in a corner and started to hit him with multiple hip attacks. When the referee stopped him, he threw the referee out and kept hitting the hip attacks even after the match ended.

The security tried to stop him, but he hit the then-bleeding Strowman with three more Springboard Moonsaults as well. The Monster Among Men was left coughing up blood while Fatu went to the back. It could have been even worse had Tama Tonga not stepped up to him in the absence of Solo Sikoa and told him to stop.

Michael Cole even called Tonga the voice of reason here, himself in disbelief at what he saw.

Tama Tonga has now given himself a new name as well. He changed his bio to call attention to it.

He's now called "The Voice of Reason," and he added a "Shhhhhhh Yeyeyeye" after that as well.

After Sikoa walked out and left Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga last week, the star has not said anything, and it appears that Tonga and Fatu have taken matters into their own hands in an unconventional manner.

