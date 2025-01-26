Early update on Braun Strowman's injury at Saturday Night's Main Event following brutal assault from Jacob Fatu

Braun Strowman suffered a vicious assault from Jacob Fatu as their match ended in a DQ. But things didn't stop there and Michael Cole provided a crucial early update on The Monster of All Monsters.

The behemoths Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu clashed in what was one of the most highly-anticipated bouts of the first edition of Saturday Night's Main Event of 2025. It was advertised as two monsters going at it, and unsurprisingly, it ended early too as Fatu attacked Strowman illegally.

Fatu then attacked the referee and viciously assaulted Braun Strowman like nobody we've ever seen before. Not even Brock Lesnar did this to Strowman. Michael Cole said that he was almost certain that Strowman suffered internal injuries as a result of the attack after Strowman seemed like he was bleeding from the mouth. This was an early ringside update from Cole and further reports will surely come to the fore about the condition of the former world champion later in the night. Strowman will likely be taken to a medical facility to be evaluated.

Cole has been a commentator for decades and has been at ringside for countless matches. He clearly has some knowledge about such injuries and his update can be considered viable.

Strowman was completely busted open from the attack and it reached the point where Tama Tonga became the voice of reason, which feels like the point of no return.

The security stood helplessly as Fatu hit splash after splash on Strowman - completely manhandling him and likely putting him out of action for a while. The vicious attack now puts in doubt The Monster of All Monsters' availability for the Royal Rumble.

Jacob Fatu, on the other hand, could be a dominant force in the Rumble match.

It remains to be seen how this rivalry pans out.

