AEW star picks up a big win at ROH Supercard of Honor over Alex Zayne

Ring of Honor returned after its hiatus with Supercard of Honor tonight. The event started with an excellent encounter between Alex Zayne and AEW star Shane Strickland.

All Elite Wrestling boss Tony Khan recently announced that he had acquired Ring of Honor, and this meant that the latter promotion was about to get an influx of All Elite talent featured on its comeback show.

The opening bout for Supercard of Honor saw the two former WWE Superstars put on a great match. Zayne hit a poisonranna off the ring apron to the floor and then followed it with a shooting star press knee drop combination inside the ring.

Swerve attacked Zayne's knee to slow him down as the match went on. The former hit his opponent with a flying double stomp. In the end, Strickland picked up the win by stomping his knee and hitting the JML driver.

Swerve Strickland recently challenged for the FTW Championship on AEW Rampage

On last week's edition of Rampage, Swerve Strickland challenged Team Taz's Ricky Starks for his FTW championship.

The duo had a brilliant match which saw the former NXT North American Champion almost take the FTW championship away from team Taz.

However, Powerhouse Hobbs came to save the day. His attack on Strickland allowed Ricky Starks to take advantage in the match and beat Swerve with the Roshambo.

After the bout, Keith Lee came to Strickland's aid against Team Taz.

It seems we will see Hobbs and Starks take on Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in tag team action soon. The Limitless One is also scheduled to face Powerhouse Hobbs on this week's edition of Rampage.

