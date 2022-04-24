“It was like a gut punch at first" - AEW star Swerve Strickland opens up on his former faction's WWE release

Newly signed AEW star Swerve Strickland opened up on his former group Hit Row's release from WWE.

Hit Row was a faction in WWE that comprised of Isaiah "Swerve" Scott (Shane Strickland), Ashante "Thee" Adonis (Tehuti Miles), Top Dolla (A. J. Francis), and B-Fab (Briana Brandy). They started out in NXT before moving up to the main roster when they got drafted to SmackDown.

Shortly into their main roster run, the group was released from the company. B-Fab was the first to be let go by the company before the rest of the stable was released.

During an exclusive interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, Shane Strickland spoke about how it felt to be released from WWE, calling it a punch in the gut at first.

“It was like a gut punch at first, the first couple weeks were,” Swerve said. “Honestly, after Briana [B-Fab] was let go from the group, it kind of was like, wow, you might as well let it all go. Seeing the direction the companies going in right now, it just doesn’t fit Hit Row and we don’t fit the company. The way they did it was like, okay, you let us go but it was like a blessing in disguise, it should’ve been an even split because we don’t fit anywhere where their product is trying to give and what they’re trying to push toward the future.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Strickland also said that Hit Row doesn't fit the WWE's current model of wanting young talents on the roster.

Swerve Strickland is looking at the AEW World Championship

During the interview, Swerve Strickland made it clear that he is eyeing the very top of AEW, and that means targeting the world title.

“The [AEW] World Championship, man,” said Swerve. “I want the top. TNT is great. But I'm always looking for more. That doesn't take anything away from the TNT Title. But like there's a lot of wolves around that thing right now. Also, what Sammy did with the title. I think I'm gonna go for the World Championship. I'm pretty sure Adam Page isn't doing anything like that. Yeah, that's the sanitized title, it looks like. So, Adam Page, man, I think he deserves more praise for what he's doing as champion right now." [H/T Fightful]

Swerve is currently in a tag team with Keith Lee, with the duo feuding against Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks. With The Team Taz members winning their first tag team encounter, it remains to be seen if The Limitless One and Strickland can bounce back.

Do you think Swerve Strickland will be able to win the AEW World Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha