"Adam Page isn't doing anything like that" - Former WWE star states which AEW title he wants most

Former WWE star Swerve Strickland wants to win the AEW World Championship.

Strickland was the NXT North American Champion during his days on the Black and Gold brand. Now in AEW, he has his eyes set on the world title currently held by Hangman Adam Page. He jokingly stated that he prefers the world title over the TNT Championship because it is more sanitary, a reference to a bizarre picture posted by Tay Conti a few weeks back.

Speaking to WhatCulture, Swerve Strickland said the following:

“The World Championship, man,” said Swerve. “I want the top. TNT is great. But I'm always looking for more. That doesn't take anything away from the TNT Title. But like there's a lot of wolves around that thing right now. Also, what Sammy did with the title. I think I'm gonna go for the World Championship. I'm pretty sure Adam Page isn't doing anything like that. Yeah, that's the sanitized title, it looks like. So, Adam Page, man, I think he deserves more praise for what he's doing as champion right now." (h/t: Fightful)

Swerve Strickland had more praise for AEW World Champion Hangman Page

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Hangman Page and Adam Cole heckin ruled. Exactly what it needed to be. A great main event world title match with fun spots and a rad story Hangman Page and Adam Cole heckin ruled. Exactly what it needed to be. A great main event world title match with fun spots and a rad story

Continuing to speak about the Anxious Millennial Cowboy, the former Isiah 'Swerve' Scott said the following:

"He's a brilliant, brilliant in-ring performer. A great human being, young, athletic, great looking guy, poise, charismatic. He brings so much to the title. He was there from day one. He helped build this company and it's beautiful to see him running with the championship. But with that being said, I want to take it from him,” said Swerve.

Hangman Adam Page's journey to winning the AEW World Championship was one of the longest and best-told stories in recent years. Despite a number of setbacks and swerves, he finally accomplished his goal at Full Gear 2021.

Since then, he has gone on to become the first ever wrestler in All Elite Wrestling to defeat Bryan Danielson in singles competition, while picking up title wins over the likes of Dante Martin, Lance Archer and Adam Cole. He defeated the latter in a rematch on Rampage in a Texas Death Match.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

Edited by Brandon Nell