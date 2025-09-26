AEW star Swerve Strickland sends a message to R-Truth following major development outside the WWE ring

The former AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland sent a message on social media to the WWE Superstar, R-Truth, for his recent project. Swerve acknowledged Truth's work outside of a wrestling ring.R-Truth (aka Ron Killings) got a message from the AEW star, Swerve Strickland. Truth has been in the wrestling business for over two decades and has been an inspiration to many. Aside from his in-ring career, Ron Killings is into music and also releases his own music albums occasionally.Truth recently shared his new music video, 'Stallion' from 'The White Album' on the X social media platform. Interestingly, the top AEW star, Swerve Strickland took notice of Ron Killings' new music video and had the following reaction to it as well:&quot;Oh this is cold🥶&quot;The WWE Superstar also replied to Swerve by apparently teasing a music collab between the two, saying what he will say about the one &quot;WE&quot; do. Strickland also has a music career aside from pro wrestling and has featured in multiple music videos.Swerve Strickland was waiting for a call from WWE Superstar R-TruthIn April 2024, Swerve Strickland won the AEW World Championship, and it was the first major achievement of his career. R-Truth revealed in an interview last year that he meant to call Swerve for his amazing achievement, but he couldn't. Truth also deemed Strickland talented and humble, while congratulating him for his World title win.Swerve took notice of the kind words from the WWE veteran on the X social media platform and said that he would be waiting for the call:&quot;I'll be waiting legend!&quot; Swerve wrote.Currently, Swerve is out of action for an indefinite period, as he had to undergo surgery. On the other hand, Truth appeared on a recent SmackDown episode where he got an F-5 from Brock Lesnar. Only time will tell if the two will be seen together in the ring or in a music video.