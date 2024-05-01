WWE champion promises to give Swerve Strickland a call; AEW name reacts

Swerve Strickland has responded to a current WWE champion for congratulating him on winning the AEW World Championship. The star being discussed is R-Truth.

Truth has been performing with renewed vigour ever since his comeback from injury at WWE Survivor Series last year. Many fans consider him one of the best superstars on the WWE roster right now. His segments previously with The Judgment Day and currently with Miz have been great. He also won the WWE World Tag Team Championship at this year's WrestleMania.

On the other hand, Swerve captured the AEW World Championship at Dynasty, defeating Samoa Joe. Many WWE Superstars congratulated him for winning the title. Recently R-Truth congratulated him and spoke about his hard work. He then also apologized for not calling Swerve following his big win.

Earlier today, The Realest star took to Twitter and responded to the 52-year-old star.

"I'll be waiting legend!" he wrote.

Swerve Strickland names his dream opponent for major event

Forbidden Door 3 will be held at Long Island, New York on June 30, 2024. Strickland recently talked about who he would like to face in the pay-per-view.

Speaking on the Social Suplex Podcast Network, he named Shingo as the star he would like to face.

"I've been a Shingo fan for like 15 years. I met him many times, been on shows with him. Never worked him. Matter of fact, this Forbidden Door will be the first time I'm on the main show, so that's why I'm saying, if I can be a tool or a conduit for somebody to take a story and ride off of that and become something from that, I hope that helps. For Forbidden Door, I think Shingo would be one of my favorite people that I've watched for years. That would be someone I would like to tie it up with," he said.

On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, Swerve Strickland's opponent for Double or Nothing will be revealed.