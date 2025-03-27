AEW star Swerve Strickland sends unexpected message after Ricochet and Samantha Irvin get married

AEW star Ricochet and former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin recently got married. Swerve Strickland sent a surprise message about their marriage.

Ricochet and Samantha Irvin met during their time working together in WWE. In 2021, the couple confirmed that they were in a relationship. In 2023, the One and Only proposed to Irvin when they went to see The Blue Man Group in Las Vegas. After being engaged for two years, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

Strickland, who was recently in a feud with Ricochet, took to X/Twitter and commented on their wedding, saying he would've crashed it if he didn't have to deal with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. You can check out Strickland's tweet here:

"If i didn't have moxley to deal with last night, I totally would've crashed this," he wrote.

Swerve Strickland commented on his relationship with Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes and Swerve Strickland ended up being the top guys in their respective promotions around the same time. Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL while Swerve won the AEW World Championship that same month. Hence, when the PWI 500 list was released last year, The American Nightmare occupied the number one spot while Strickland came in second.

During a recent interview with VladTV, The Realest One revealed that he texted Cody when the PWI 500 list was announced, and The American Nightmare responded that Swerve should've been number one.

"I’m still friends with [Cody], the night that actually came out I texted him like, 'I missed you by one, you son of a b***h, and he texted me back like, 'Honestly dude [...] you should have been #1.' That’s the competition we have between us, it’s like a good one. Like, 'I wanted to beat you so bad!'" Swerve Strickland said.

Swerve is set to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Dynasty 2025.

