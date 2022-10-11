"Maybe you should run and snitch to Tony again" - Twitter blasts popular AEW star for taking a dig at Billy Gunn's absence from DX anniversary celebration on WWE RAW

Billy Gunn was once a prominent star on the WWE Attitude Era roster and a member of D-Generation X. While the stable has had reunions before, last night, they reunited on WWE RAW but without Gunn. This seemingly prompted an AEW star to take a not-so-subtle knock at him.

DX was known for the combined antics of Shawn Michaels and Triple H, and Gunn, alongside Road Dogg, once held the WWE Tag Team Championships for the stable and was integral to the faction. Ironically, today Billy Gunn is the only star from the faction who remains an active competitor.

Today, the 58-year-old has aligned himself with the AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed, and is set to take on Swerve Strickland on this upcoming episode of Dynamite. Ahead of their bout, Strickland took to Twitter to poke fun at Billy Gunn's exclusion from the recent DX Reunion.

Fans were seemingly unimpressed with Swerve's jab as they promptly told the star off. A handful called him the "Forgotten member of Hit Row" in a direct response to the star's diss.

Check out all the Twitter reactions to Swerve Strickland's post below:

It remains to be seen if Billy Gunn will triumph over Strickland, especially since both of his sons are in the villainous "The Firm" faction. Could his sons strike back at their father for his newfound fame?

Keith Lee himself pointed out on AEW Dynamite that The Acclaimed only won due to the former DX member's interference. Could this become a pivotal point in the story? Fans will simply have to catch Dynamite this week to see.

Why was Billy Gunn not a part of the recent D-Generation X reunion on WWE RAW?

The last time the legendary stable joined up and accepted their WWE Hall of Fame induction, Billy Gunn took part in the event despite being signed to AEW. Because of this, fans questioned why the former Mr. A$$ didn't join his former posse this time.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the reason why Gunn was not included is due to his different position in AEW compared to 2019.

"There was a chance a few months ago that they could have gotten him since Tony Khan allowed his talent to do taped interviews on the John Cena show, but the lay of the land tells me the odds aren’t as good for that to happen now,'' Meltzer noted.

While it might be unfortunate that Billy Gunn was absent from the reunion, fans seem to be far happier that he's with The Acclaimed in AEW today, and since he's in better shape than ever at 58, Gunn might just agree.

