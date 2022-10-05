11-time champion not returning to WWE due to 'lay of the land' despite being close to Triple H – Reports

Recent reports indicate that former D-Generation X member and current AEW star Billy Gunn may not be present alongside Triple H and other stablemates on October 10.

The season premiere of RAW on October 10 is all set to feature some major surprises, including Triple H and D-Generation X's return. The show will feature the 25th Anniversary of DX and will see the return of Road Dogg, Shawn Michaels, and Sean Waltman.

Billy Gunn was a major part of D-Generation X during the Attitude Era. He, along with Road Dogg and X-Pac, was part of DX being led by Triple H after Shawn Michaels had taken a sabbatical. He held multiple tag team titles with Road Dogg during that period. He has held the tag team championships 11 times in his career.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that while there was a chance of Gunn returning to RAW for a special appearance, the chances have diminished due to the "lay of the land." Gunn is currently an on-screen talent for AEW, where he competes and manages the team Acclaimed.

''Of the core group, obviously, HHH, Michaels and Road Dogg would be there and they can always bring back Sean Waltman. The other key member would be Billy Gunn. There was a chance a few months ago that they could have gotten him since Tony Khan allowed his talent to do taped interviews on the John Cena show, but the lay of the land tells me the odds aren’t as good for that to happen now,'' noted Meltzer.

Huge reaction reportedly expected for Triple H

The report also stated that there is an expectation that The Game will get a massive ovation from the crowd. It will be Triple H's first appearance since taking over as Chief Content Officer.

It also said that they are prepared for any chants for Billy Gunn's 'Daddy A*s' monicker during the segment.

''I was told that if a “Daddy A*s” chant happens they’ll be ready. It’s HHH’s first time on RAW since he took over as head of creative so expect him to get a monster reaction.''

Some of the other names who have been a major part of the stable include the late Rick Rude and Chyna.

It will be interesting to see how the crowd reacts to The Game making his first on-screen appearance since his retirement speech at WrestleMania 38. It also remains to be seen which superstars will confront the iconic stable.

