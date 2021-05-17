AEW star takes a dig at Dolph Ziggler following WrestleMania Backlash title loss

AEW star Ryan Nemeth took to Twitter to troll his brother Dolph Ziggler, who lost his match at WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defended their SmackDown Tag Team Championships at the said pay-per-view against the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. After a pretty fun back-and-forth encounter, Ziggler and Roode came up short in their efforts to retain their titles.

Shortly after the match ended, AEW star Ryan Nemeth took a hilarious jibe at his brother Dolph Ziggler's title loss. Nemeth posted a picture from the iconic animated show, The Simpsons, with his face morphed onto the characters in the photo.

On top of that, one of the characters held a placard that read, "Better luck next time", which served as a direct message to Ziggler.

The AEW star and Dolph Ziggler are well-known for having funny exchanges on Twitter, where they regularly take shots at each other. Considering both are stand-up comedians outside of the ring, it doesn't come as a surprise that most of their banter manages to make the fans laugh.

Ryan Nemeth in AEW

Ryan Nemeth debuted for AEW in a losing cause against Hangman Page on Dynamite in January earlier this year.

Though he hasn't accumulated many wins, Nemeth's recent alignment with Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi has ensured he's regularly featured on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation.

Ryan Nemeth also had a stint with WWE back in 2012, where he performed on the NXT brand. However, merely a year later in 2013, he was let go from the promotion. Apart from wrestling, Nemeth is also a filmmaker and a comedian.

What did you think about Rey and Dominik Mysterio's triumph at WWE WrestleMania Backlash? Would you like to see Dolph Ziggler and Ryan Nemeth join hands in the squared circle sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below?