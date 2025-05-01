AEW star takes public shot at WWE shortly after Dynamite

A top AEW star has taken a shot at a section of WWE's fanbase on social media. The talent in question, Ricochet, was in action on this week's episode of Dynamite.

The decorated high-flyer kicked off the new year with an intense feud with Swerve Strickland, beating him on television in February but losing to The Realest in a rematch at Revolution 2025 for a future shot at the AEW World Title.

More recently, Ricochet failed to unseat Kenny Omega as International Champion in a three-way match also involving Mike Bailey last month at Dynasty. This week on Dynamite, The One and Only teamed with and helped The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada) defeat The Cleaner, Speedball, Kevin Knight, and Mark Briscoe in a multi-person match.

After the show, he responded to a user on X/Twitter praising his recent growth and developed character work as a heel by taking a shot at critical WWE viewers.

"Watch what you say, or the WWE marks will get mad at you," wrote Ricochet.

Check out Ricochet's tweet below:

The self-proclaimed Excellence of Elevation has leveled up his game considerably since joining the Tony Khan-led promotion last year. He has already competed in multiple title matches on pay-per-view and even reached the semifinal stage of the 2024 Continental Classic.

Ricochet's successful team-up with the AEW EVPs has now sparked conjecture about the former WWE Superstar potentially joining the ranks of The Elite.

Results for AEW Dynamite (April 30, 2025)

AEW capped off another action-packed month with this week's edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite, which emanated from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Besides the aforementioned eight-person tag bout, four additional high-octane matches were presented on the show.

Check out their results below:

Katsuyori Shibata, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Samoa Joe (The Opps) defeated Myles Hawkins, Nick Comoroto, and Rhett Titus

Toni Storm (c) defeated Miyu Yamashita [Women's World Title Eliminator match]

Nick Wayne (c) defeated Jay Lethal [ROH World TV Title match]

Hangman Adam Page defeated Kyle Fletcher [2025 Owen Hart Cup semifinal match]

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company have in store for fans on Collision this weekend.

