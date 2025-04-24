The Young Bucks to recruit former WWE US Champion as Elite's shocking new member? Exploring the hints

Multi-time AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks could recruit a former WWE Superstar to The Elite. The seeds for the alliance were seemingly planted during the Bucks' match on Dynamite this week.

Former WWE United States Champion Ricochet joined All Elite Wrestling last year, making his debut at All In 2024. A few months later, he adopted a heel character and has been doing some of the best work of his career. He helped the Bucks this week, which could shockingly lead to his inclusion in The Elite.

On AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson squared off against the team of "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight in a tag match. In the final stages of an amazing encounter, Ricochet surprisingly helped the Bucks secure the win. In the process, he teased combining forces with the company's EVPs.

After receiving Ricochet's help, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson could recruit him to The Elite at some point. With Double or Nothing coming up next month, the heel faction will need new partners for a potential Anarchy in the Arena match.

Considering the current scenario, The Elite could be in the gimmick match against a team comprising Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland. Aside from Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry, The Young Bucks would need one more teammate for the contest. Ricochet could be the ideal star for the role.

Veteran believes The Young Bucks should go to WWE

Wrestling veteran and current TNA star Matt Hardy believes that The Young Bucks should be in WWE at some point to be considered one of the greats. On his Extreme Life podcast, Matt said the following about Matthew and Nicholas' legacy:

"I almost wish the Bucks would get an opportunity to do that at some point and be in WWE because I feel like WWE is a place you almost have to go to be considered, like in the realm of one of the greatest of all time. And that isn’t necessarily as a performer in the ring, just talking about your coverage of the promotions you’ve been in," Matt said.

Only time will tell if Matthew and Nicholas Jackson will ever be seen in a WWE ring.

