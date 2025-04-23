Matt Hardy wants The Young Bucks to join WWE for one major reason

The Young Bucks are one of the most successful, acclaimed, and controversial tag teams in wrestling, and they've reached that status without ever signing with WWE. Matt Hardy recently revealed that he wants to see the Jackson brothers join the sports entertainment juggernaut to cement their legacies.

Matt & Nick Jackson, better known as The Young Bucks, have been pivotal figures in the wrestling industry over the last decade. In fact, aside from WWE's Bloodline, fans would be hard-pressed to find any group more influential and instrumental in the modern era than The Elite, which includes The Bucks.

The Jackson brothers largely built AEW's initial market through their Being The Elite series on YouTube. They also co-financed the original All In with Cody Rhodes and became the founding fathers and EVPs in All Elite Wrestling. However, Matt Hardy thinks that they need to sign with WWE in order to be considered among the greatest of all time.

On a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran revealed his desire to see Matt & Nick in WWE. Although he has enormous respect for the tag team, he feels they need a run in wrestling's biggest company to solidify their legacies:

"I almost wish the Bucks would get an opportunity to do that at some point and be in WWE because I feel like WWE is a place you almost have to go to be considered, like in the realm of one of the greatest of all time. And that isn’t necessarily as a performer in the ring, just talking about your coverage of the promotions you’ve been in because WWE is the oldest and longest and biggest promotion that there is. And I just feel like at the end of the day, WWE is the benchmark of pro wrestling." [H/T: 411 Mania]

The Young Bucks will return to the ring on this week's AEW Dynamite

It's been a while since AEW fans have seen The Young Bucks in action. The two fled the promotion during Jon Moxley's initial onslaught with The Death Riders, claiming they would work from home. After a short but successful run in NJPW, they're now back in their home promotion.

The Bucks have attempted to ally with The Death Riders, but things aren't working out so well on that front. They're now set to step back into the ring on tonight's Dynamite, where they'll face Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight in tag team action.

"Survived countless, targeted PR attacks on us professionally & personally throughout the years. Check out our match tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite!" the Bucks wrote.

The Young Bucks are multi-time AEW World Tag Team Champions, but they don't seem to have the titles in their sights at the moment. Only time will tell what villainous machinations the EVPs have up their sleeves.

