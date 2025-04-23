The Young Bucks issue bold statement ahead of AEW Dynamite this week

The Young Bucks have sent a final message ahead of their AEW in-ring return tomorrow night on Dynamite. They wished to rub in their success ahead of all their critics and doubters.

Ad

The AEW EVPs will be in action in their home company for the first time in almost six months against Kevin Knight and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey. In their last appearance, they dropped the tag team titles to Private Party and went on a hiatus. At the time, The Death Riders were riding roughshod and had a tight grip on the promotion.

On X/Twitter, The Young Bucks posted a message ahead of their return match. They claimed to have survived attacks on their reputation both professionally and personally, and how they've survived them. They told fans to come and check out their match tomorrow night.

Ad

Trending

"Survived countless, targeted PR attacks on us professionally & personally throughout the years. Check out our match tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite!" the Bucks wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jon Moxley wants nothing to do with The Young Bucks

At AEW Dynasty, the Jackson Brothers cost Swerve Strickland a chance to become the AEW World Champion, which resulted in yet another successful defense by Jon Moxley.

They revealed a few days later that they did that for two reasons: to honor 'Hangman' Adam Page's wishes and to foster a partnership with The Death Riders. They tried to provide an assist to the faction once more during their trios' title defense against The Opps, but instead incited more chaos, which ultimately resulted in Samoa Joe choking out Mox for the win.

Ad

The leader of The Death Riders has given the final verdict on a potential partnership with The Bucks - he wants nothing to do with them. He claimed that if they get in his way again, he'll make sure no one hears from them ever again.

"As far as The Young Bucks.. After last night, I've decided I officially don't like you two. I don't like looking at you. So, you stay in your own lane, because you cross the line with me, I swear to God I will make sure you are never seen or heard from in this business again, and I mean that," Moxley said on AEW Collision. [0:34 - 0:55]

Ad

Expand Tweet

The EVPs always have a plan, and with this alliance seemingly not bearing fruit, they may have to switch to a backup plan. It remains to be seen what this ends up being, but for now, fans should stay tuned to their return to the ring tomorrow night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.