The Young Bucks issue bold statement ahead of AEW Dynamite this week

The Young Bucks have sent a final message ahead of their AEW in-ring return tomorrow night on Dynamite. They wished to rub in their success ahead of all their critics and doubters.
The AEW EVPs will be in action in their home company for the first time in almost six months against Kevin Knight and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey. In their last appearance, they dropped the tag team titles to Private Party and went on a hiatus. At the time, The Death Riders were riding roughshod and had a tight grip on the promotion.
On X/Twitter, The Young Bucks posted a message ahead of their return match. They claimed to have survived attacks on their reputation both professionally and personally, and how they've survived them. They told fans to come and check out their match tomorrow night.
"Survived countless, targeted PR attacks on us professionally & personally throughout the years. Check out our match tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite!" the Bucks wrote.
Jon Moxley wants nothing to do with The Young Bucks
At AEW Dynasty, the Jackson Brothers cost Swerve Strickland a chance to become the AEW World Champion, which resulted in yet another successful defense by Jon Moxley.
They revealed a few days later that they did that for two reasons: to honor 'Hangman' Adam Page's wishes and to foster a partnership with The Death Riders. They tried to provide an assist to the faction once more during their trios' title defense against The Opps, but instead incited more chaos, which ultimately resulted in Samoa Joe choking out Mox for the win.
The leader of The Death Riders has given the final verdict on a potential partnership with The Bucks - he wants nothing to do with them. He claimed that if they get in his way again, he'll make sure no one hears from them ever again.
"As far as The Young Bucks.. After last night, I've decided I officially don't like you two. I don't like looking at you. So, you stay in your own lane, because you cross the line with me, I swear to God I will make sure you are never seen or heard from in this business again, and I mean that," Moxley said on AEW Collision. [0:34 - 0:55]
The EVPs always have a plan, and with this alliance seemingly not bearing fruit, they may have to switch to a backup plan. It remains to be seen what this ends up being, but for now, fans should stay tuned to their return to the ring tomorrow night.
